17:08 Reported News Briefs Nissan 29, 5780 , 23/04/20 Nissan 29, 5780 , 23/04/20 100 Arab rioters throw stones at IDF border police in north Jerusalem 100 Arab rioters in the Kafr Aqab neighborhood in north Jerusalem threw stones at IDF border police. The riot was a response to citations issued for shopkeepers opening their businesses and crowds gathering in violation of coronavirus restrictions.