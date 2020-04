16:54 Reported News Briefs Nissan 29, 5780 , 23/04/20 Nissan 29, 5780 , 23/04/20 'Corona positive cats cannot infect people' Citing an American report on cats testing positive for the cornavirus, Israeli veterinarian Dr. Rafi Kishon says that there is no danger of the virus being transmitted from cats to humans. Kishon said that "this is a different strain of the coronavirus. It is common among cats and is easily transmitted from one cat to another but cannot be passed along to people." ► ◄ Last Briefs