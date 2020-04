16:40 Reported News Briefs Nissan 29, 5780 , 23/04/20 Nissan 29, 5780 , 23/04/20 Terrorist victims' families protest emergency corona assistance to PA The families of terrorist victims have petitioned the High Court to halt 500 million shekels of emergency assistance to the the Palestinian Authority. The petition emphasizes the fact that the Authority continues incitement against Israel in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis and will likely channel some of the corona assistance to terrorist groups. ► ◄ Last Briefs