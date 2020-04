16:30 Reported News Briefs Nissan 29, 5780 , 23/04/20 Nissan 29, 5780 , 23/04/20 European football leagues to resume training and practices soon European football teams are set to resume training and practices in preparation for return of league play in the coming days. Players on teams in England, Germany, Italy and Spain are being tested for COVID-19 before being cleared to return to play. ► ◄ Last Briefs