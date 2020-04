16:20 Reported News Briefs Nissan 29, 5780 , 23/04/20 Nissan 29, 5780 , 23/04/20 Israel receives A+ international credit rating Israel has received an A+ international credit rating from Fitch Ratings Inc., an American credit analyst. While Fitch expects Israel to suffer a 5.6% contraction of its total economic output in 2020, Israel's economy is expected to remain robust. ► ◄ Last Briefs