|
16:00
Reported
News BriefsNissan 29, 5780 , 23/04/20
Ashdod hospital staff meets sister city Wuhan's hospital staff
Ashdod and Wuhan are sister cities and a video conference call brought the medical staffs of the two cities' hospitals together. The purpose of the call was for Ashdod's Assuta Hospital staff to learn from the experience of the Wuhan hospital staff in treating COVID-19.
"Our approach begins with the assumption that every person admitted to our hospitals is infected with COVID-19 until proven otherwise," the Chinese said.
Last Briefs