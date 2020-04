15:49 Reported News Briefs Nissan 29, 5780 , 23/04/20 Nissan 29, 5780 , 23/04/20 'Ikea is open, Mahane Yehuda (Jerusalem's open market) still closed' A representative of Jerusalem's Mahane Yehuda open market merchants met with a government official complaining that "Ikea branches are open while we are still closed even though our businesses are considered essential. We call this 'selective Swedish law,'" referring to the corporate headquarters location of the Ikea furniture company. ► ◄ Last Briefs