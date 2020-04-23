|
15:36
Reported
News BriefsNissan 29, 5780 , 23/04/20
Actors and producers want to return to work for nation's mental health
The Union of Actors and Producers has turned to the director general of the Health Ministry in a plea to return to work. Union representatives stated that "television and movies are vital for the mental heath of Israel's citizens in these hours of crisis and therefore we need to find solutions to move the wheels of these industries."
Ten thousand Israeli families depend on work in cinema and television.
Last Briefs