Former Chief Rabbi: 'Whenever he prayed, tears fell from his eyes' "Whenever he prayed, tears fell from his eyes" was how the former Chief Rabbi of Israel Rav Eliyahu Bakshi-Doron was described by the chazan (prayer leader) of his synagogue. "He prayed every day as if it was Yom Kippur." Bakshi-Doron died last week at the age of seventy-nine from complications attributed to COVID-19.