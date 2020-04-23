Defense Minister Bennett: Open Israeli economy and educ. system Sunday

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett has presented his plan for opening most of Israel's economy and educational system on Sunday. "Why wait?" Bennett asked at a news conference. "We are talking about people's livelihood, for goodness' sake."

Asked about financial assistance to citizens and businesses, Bennett said: "We must provide economic support. There is no substitute for job creation. It's not only that new jobs are not being created at the present moment but jobs are being destroyed."