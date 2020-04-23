In Mexico, health workers are being attacked

Across the world, medical personnel have been praised and applauded for their devotion to their patients even at the risk to their own lifes. In Mexico, however, medical workers are being attacked, The Guardian reports.

Out of fear, some are changing out of their scrubs before leaving work.

Cases reported include being forced out of buses and trains, attacked in the street (one nurse had bleach thrown in her face), and being denied service in supermarkets. Doctors and nurses have also been attacked on social media, and one nurse was driven out of her village, unable to return to her home.

Mexico has so far confirmed 9,501 cases of the coronavirus, and 857 people have died, including six health workers, of whom 150 have contracted the virus.