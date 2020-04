15:09 Reported News Briefs Nissan 29, 5780 , 23/04/20 Nissan 29, 5780 , 23/04/20 Report: Head of Iran's Revolutionary Guards warns America The head of Iran's Revolutionary Guards has warned America that a "decisive response" is being prepared to any US military actions according to a report from AFP (Agence France-Presse). This comes after President Donald Trump ordered the US Navy to "shoot down" Iranian boats that interfere with American ships active in the Persian Gulf. ► ◄ Last Briefs