Bank of England executive: UK heading for worst crisis in centuries

One of the Bank of England’s top policymakers has warned that the coronavirus epidemic could cause the UK to suffer its worst economic crisis in centuries, a report in The Guardian states.

Jan Vlieghe, a member of the Bank's interest-rate setting committee, said in a speech:

"Based on the early indicators, and based on the experience in other countries that were hit somewhat earlier than the UK, it seems that we are experiencing an economic contraction that is faster and deeper than anything we have seen in the past century, or possibly several centuries."