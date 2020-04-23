US doctor says he was fired for refusing to tout Trump's 'wonder drug'

According to the New York Times, a senior doctor in the United States was fired after he resisted echoing US President Donald Trump's relentless promotion of the drug hydroxychloroquine as a supposed "miracle cure" for coronavirus. There have been no controlled studies proving that the drug is effective, and some studies have suggested that not only is it not helpful, but that it can also cause heart problems.

Dr. Rick Bright had been the US Health Department's director of Biomedical Research. "I am prepared to look at all options," he told the NY Times, "but I rightly resisted efforts to provide an unproven drug on demand ... [this drug has] potentially serious risks associated ... including increased mortality..."

Trump has denied the allegations.