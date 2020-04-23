Slight improvement in condition of Matnat Chaim head Rabbi Haber

There has been a slight improvement in the condition of Rabbi Yeshayahu Haber, who was hospitalized in Hadassah Ein Kerem's dedicated coronavirus ward several weeks ago.

However, the rabbi is still sedated and on a ventilator, and in serious condition.

Rabbi Haber is the chairman of the Matnat Chaim institute, an Israeli organization that is dedicated to encouraging individuals found suitable for making a life-saving kidney donation to go through the process of donation, supporting them along the way.