News BriefsNissan 29, 5780 , 23/04/20
Woman issued fine for trip to beach with her children
A woman was spotted on the beach yesterday with her two children, in contravention of the government's guidelines designed to curb the spread of the coronavirus epidemic.
When police approached her, she refused to identify herself, and therefore they were forced to arrest her. When the officers tried to handcuff her, she attacked one of them.
Later she calmed down and apologized, was issued a fine, and released.
