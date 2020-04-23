Head of business sector to gov't: 'Time is running out'

Head of the business sector, Duvi Amitai, has met with senior government officials, in advance of a government meeting set to take place later today that will deal with the rehabilitation of the economy in the wake of the coronavirus epidemic.

Government officials informed Amitai that the government did not intend to reopen the economy in full at this stage. Amitai responded: "The government is not lighting a torch this year to celebrate its support of the economy. Not a single country in the world is trying to solve the economic crisis by means of cliches and slogans. The calf wants to suckle and the cow wants to nurse it, but the government trembles in fear. Time is running out: We have to get kindergarten children and grades 1 to 3 back to school, in order to avert a total breakdown of the business sector."