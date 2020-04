14:14 Reported News Briefs Nissan 29, 5780 , 23/04/20 Nissan 29, 5780 , 23/04/20 Rabbi Shmuel Horowitz, gabbai to Bobover Rebbe, passes away from virus Rabbi Shmuel Horowitz, gabbai (personal attendant) to the last three Admorim of the Bobov Chassidic dynasty, has passed away from coronavirus in the United States. ► ◄ Last Briefs