Synagagues are shut while a church in Ashdod is open

Yad L'Achim has notified the authorities that a missionary church is still operating in the coastal city of Ashdod, despite laws forbidding public prayer in an enclosed space.

The church concerned is named "Kehillat Beit Hillel," and despite the misleading name, is actually a Christian institution that actively seeks to recruit Jews and convert them to Christianity.

Yad L'Achim noted that police are strenuously enforcing closures of synagogues all over the country, and at the very least the church should be treated in the same manner.

Israeli law permits proselytizing in a broad sense, as long as no material inducements are offered. In practice, the law is rarely enforced even in cases where it is known that missionary organizations offer substantial financial inducements alongside emotional manipulation when targeting vulnerable members of the community who are often isolated and impoverished.