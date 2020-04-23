'Sara & Yair will be caught stealing money from the homeless'

The Netanyahu family is threatening a lawsuit against journalist Sharon Shporer of Ace News, in response to a Facebook post in which she wrote, "One day, Sara and Yair [the prime minister's wife and son] will be caught walking past homeless people in the street and stealing money out of their collecting bowl, and I won't be surprised."

In his letter, Attorney Yossi Cohen demanded that Shporer post an apology and compensate the family with the sum of 100,000 shekels.