Future Economy Minister: We'll give priority to local industries

MK Amir Peretz, set to become Minister of the Economy and Industry in the unity government, has met with the head of the Manufacturers' Association, and assured him that the government will give priority to local businesses when sourcing products in the future, given the crisis Israeli companies are currently in, due to the coronavirus epidemic.

For his part, the head of the Manufacturers' Association said that "Amir Peretz is the right man in the right place," and expressed his hope that the government would extend the assistance needed to keep Israeli businesses on their feet.