Take part in country's Independence Day celebrations - from home

The Home Front Command has appealed to the public to take part in the country's celebration of Independence Day - from home.

The campaign is being headed by Colonel Shimon Deri, head of the torch-lighting ceremony, who has issued an invitation to the public to film themselves - both adults and children - doing marching and other exercises, and then send in the videos, a selection of which will be broadcast to the public.

