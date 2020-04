13:20 Reported News Briefs Nissan 29, 5780 , 23/04/20 Nissan 29, 5780 , 23/04/20 Man injured after falling from height on Bnei Brak building site A 28-year-old man has fallen from a height in a building site on Jabotinsky Street in Bnei Brak, suffering moderate injuries. MDA responders and paramedics evacuated him to Beilinson hospital. ► ◄ Last Briefs