MK Eichler to Finance Ministry: Let businesses postpone tax payments

MK Yisrael Eichler (UTJ) has sent a request to the Finance Minister, Moshe Kahlon, and to the Director-General of the Finance Ministry, Shai Babad, asking that they postpone the final date for tax payments by business owners who have been negatively impacted by the coronavirus epidemic.

Earlier this week, large numbers of self-employed demonstrated in front of the Knesset and the President's Residence, demanding significant government support without which they fear being forced into bankruptcy.