Hiddush condemns Chabad ruling forbidding torch-lighting by emissary

Attorney Uri Regev, director of the Hiddush organization, has condemned the decision of Israel's Chabad Rabbinic Council to forbid the participation of Chabad emissary Chani Lifshitz in Israel's Independence Day torch-lighting ceremony.

"If we needed additional evidence of the anti-Zionism of Chabad, which most of the public doesn't know about and would have a hard time believing, this latest event comes to show it," he said. "We in Hiddush already knew about this problem, and have turned to [Culture] Minister Miri Regev, asking that she ensure that the fiasco that occurred with the torch-lighting in 2011 does not reoccur."

In 2011, Moishe Holtzberg, the son of Chabad emissaries Gavriel and Rivka Holtzberg Hy"d, murdered in Mumbai, India, was chosen to participate in the torch-lighting ceremony and was subsequently criticized by senior Chabad rabbis.

Hiddush is a non-profit organization which aims "to promote religious freedom and equality in Israel," and is often found attacking Israel's religious community.