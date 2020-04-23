Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef: Masks permitted on Shabbat even without eiruv

Israel's Sephardi Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef has made a number of rulings pertaining to the current period and the Health Ministry's guidelines for curbing the coronavirus epidemic.

Among his rulings is one permitting the wearing of a face mask outside one's home, even in places where there is no eiruv. (An eiruv is a halakhic device whereby a neighborhood is demarcated as a private zone, permitting people to carry items within its boundaries.)