12:46
Reported

News Briefs

  Nissan 29, 5780 , 23/04/20

Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef: Masks permitted on Shabbat even without eiruv

Israel's Sephardi Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef has made a number of rulings pertaining to the current period and the Health Ministry's guidelines for curbing the coronavirus epidemic.

Among his rulings is one permitting the wearing of a face mask outside one's home, even in places where there is no eiruv. (An eiruv is a halakhic device whereby a neighborhood is demarcated as a private zone, permitting people to carry items within its boundaries.)

Last Briefs