News BriefsNissan 29, 5780 , 23/04/20
Eilat: More than 300 business owners at demonstration
A large demonstration is currently underway in the city of Eilat, with around 300 business owners protesting the government's policies that they claim are leading to the potential irreversible destruction of their livelihoods.
Around 70% of Eilat's residents are believed to be unemployed due to the epidemic; the city's economy is based predominantly on tourism, the industry perhaps hardest-hit by the epidemic and its ramifications.
