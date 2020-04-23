Two French nationals arrested in Ra'anana for attempted fraud

Two suspects, residents of Ra'anana and French nationals, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted fraud.

The arrest followed an investigation by the National Unit for Combating Financial Crime. The two are suspected of using various means to approach various French food stores, posing as senior executives and asking them to transfer large sums of money to their personal accounts.

French authorities dealing with the matter referred the case to Israel Police who opened an investigation and located the two suspects. Their arrest has been extended.