12:23 Reported News Briefs Nissan 29, 5780 , 23/04/20 Nissan 29, 5780 , 23/04/20 Three arrested for credit card fraud Israel Police have arrested a mother and her two children, residents of Akko and Nahariya, on suspicion of credit card fraud amounting to tens of thousands of shekels. The arrest followed a lengthy undercover investigation.