DM presents plan for reopening of economy, education

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett (Yamina) has presented a plan for the reopening of the economy and the education system.

Bennett argues that at this point in time, the benefits of a lockdown are outweighed by the damage done to the economy and the general wellbeing of the country's citizens, and that following Independence Day, the lockdown should be substantially eased.

He describes a scenario under which the entire education system from kindergarten upward would reopen, as would the entire economy, barring entertainment and sports venues. Certain guidelines regarding social distancing would be observed, and many more tests for the coronavirus would have to be performed. In addition, special protection would have to be provided to residents of nursing homes and sheltered housing, and provisions would also have to be made to ensure that the hospitals are at no time overwhelmed by patients requiring ventilators.