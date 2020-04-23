Security forces operating in Jerusalem Arab neighborhoods

Security forces are operating this morning in Kfar Aqab, near Jerusalem, enforcing lockdown policies.

Jerusalem City Council Member Aryeh King wrote, "Remember where I visited several times in the past week? That's right - Kfar Aqab, Qalandiya, and Samir Awis.

"Now that they have realized there is truth to my claims, having seen the distressing video, we can see how the Israeli government applies its sovereignty and enforces the law in Jerusalem. We've heard good things about the policy being changed; I just hope it's not too late."