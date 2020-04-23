'Basic Laws trampled as if they related to local sewage legislation'

Former Deputy-President of the Supreme Court Elyakim Rubinstein has attacked the coalition agreement for an emergency unity government.

"I didn't want there to be another round of elections," he told Kan News, "but this wasn't the outcome I was hoping for. This agreement is simply astonishing. Basic laws are trampled on as if they were auxiliary laws relating to sewage in Ra'anana. I can't rule out the intervention of the Supreme Court," he warned.