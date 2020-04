11:17 Reported News Briefs Nissan 29, 5780 , 23/04/20 Nissan 29, 5780 , 23/04/20 Mevasseret Zion resident arrested for growing cannabis plants A resident of Mevasseret Zion has been arrested on charges of growing and dealing in illicit substances. Police found 160 cannabis saplings in his home. ► ◄ Last Briefs