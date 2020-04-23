Sergei Dishlavski of Netanya indicted for murder

The Central District Court has indicted Sergei Dishlavski, a 33-year-old resident of Netanya, for the murder of Rashid Nebulin, aged 54.

"The accused followed the victim down the street, kicked him hard several times in the back of his neck, and then punched him several times in the head, while the victim was leaning against the wall of a building," the statement read. "As a result of these blows, the victim fell motionless to the sidewalk, and the attacker continued to kick his head with great force a number of times, before returning home, leaving the victim in a pool of blood."