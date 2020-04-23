|
News BriefsNissan 29, 5780 , 23/04/20
Former HM head: '14,000 healthy people sunbathing' in Corona hotels
Former Health Ministry Director-General Professor Yoram Lass has again criticized the way in which the Health Ministry is managing the coronavirus crisis.
In an interview on Galei Tzahal, he said, "To say that there are 14,000 sick people is a lie. There are 14,000 healthy people who are sunbathing in [Corona] hotels at our expense. There are only 300 people who are truly ill."
