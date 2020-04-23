Chani Lifshitz won't light Independence Day torch, Chabad rabbis rule

Chabad rabbis have decided that Chani Lifshitz, a Chabad emissary in Katmandu, Nepal, will not light a torch for Israel's Independence Day.

According to Kan News, a few days ago a letter was sent from the Chabad Rabbinical Court in Israel to Lifshitz, in which she was told to cancel her participation, as she had not received the approval of the Union of Chabad Chassidim and the Beit Din to light a torch.