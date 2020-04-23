|
Supr. Court upholds right of local auths. to use street camera footage
Following the government's presentation of its position, the Supreme Court has ruled that it will not intervene regarding the decision of the District Court to authorize local authorities to make use of cameras placed on the streets to enforce parking regulations.
The Court stated that even if the privacy of individual citizens suffers as a result, it is to be considered proportional, and the purpose is sufficiently important to permit use of camera footage.
