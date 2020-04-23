Condition of new mother improves, weaned off ventilator

There has been an improvement in the condition of the 27-year-old coronavirus patient who gave birth at the beginning of the week in Ziv hospital in Tzfat.

The baby was delivered at 32 weeks via C-section when the mother went into respiratory distress and had to be put on a ventilator. She has now been weaned off the ventilator, although her condition is still classified as serious.

The woman's husband is also hospitalized in Ziv hospital with coronavirus, although his condition is mild.