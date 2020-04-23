Finance Ministry: Teachers are making a big mistake

The director-general of the Finance Ministry, Shai Babad, has addressed the conflict between the government and the education sector and teachers.

"I think that teachers are making a big mistake in the way they're behaving," he told Kan News. "Teachers are being dragged into an unnecessary battle - they're not reading the situation correctly. The government reached a decision that teachers will teach up to 50% of the time and receive full pay - and that therefore, they will make up the lost 50% during the summer," he summarized.