News BriefsNissan 29, 5780 , 23/04/20
Prof. Grotto: Swift return to normal will lead to 1000s on ventilators
Speaking on Galei Tzahal, Professor Itamar Grotto, deputy Director-General of the Health Ministry, said that reopening schools will "cost lives."
He added that, "If we return to normal, this could lead to thousands of people being placed on ventilators. The notion of a full opening of the economy in another few weeks is unacceptable to us," at the Health Ministry.
