|
10:14
Reported
News BriefsNissan 29, 5780 , 23/04/20
Prof. Grotto: Second wave of virus will be much bigger than first
Deputy Director-General of the Health Ministry Professor Itamar Grotto has said that his ministry is currently preparing for a second wave of infections that could be even worse than the first.
Speaking on Galei Tzahal, he said, "In all probability, there will be a second outbreak that will be even bigger than the first. Not just in other countries, but also here. We have to develop ways in which to stop this second outbreak from gathering force."
Last Briefs