Names of IDF fallen to be read throughout Memorial Day at Mt. Herzl

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett (Yamina) has ordered the Defense Ministry and the IDF to organize an initiative whereby the names of all the fallen of the IDF and the security forces will be read throughout Memorial Day, by soldiers in shifts at the National Memorial Hall on Mount Herzl.

In a statement, the Defense Ministry said, "This is a joint initiative between the Defense Minister and the Department for Families, which is designed to honor the memories of the fallen this year too, the first year since the establishment of the State on which families will not be able to visit the graves of their loved ones due to the fear that this will lead to spreading of the coronavirus."