Tel Aviv gives 700,000 shekels to artists hit by shutdown

The Tel Aviv municipality has decided to set up a special emergency fund to help the city's artists who have been hard-hit by the epidemic-induced shutdown. The fund is also designed to help all those working on cultural projects in the municipality.

The fund will provide assistance in two ways: a grant will be given to artists and cultural workers and organizations who have suffered financially from the epidemic; and scholarships will be given for independent artists. The total sum being allocated is NIS 700,000 which will be distributed among hundreds of artists.