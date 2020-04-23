Assuta hospital, Ashdod in Zoom conference with Wuhan hospital, China

This morning, a Zoom conference is taking place between senior doctors at Assuta Medical Center in Ashdod and senior doctors at the largest hospital in Wuhan, China (the city where the coronavirus epidemic began), discussing ways of dealing with the virus.

The conference is an initiative of the Ashdod municipality, and its representative for maintaining links with foreign countries, Ariella Rozental is taking part.

Among the topics to be discussed are:

1.Diagnostics of COVID-19 in ER and hospital wards.

2.Reorganization of healthcare and human resources (doctors, nurses etc.) during the epidemic.

3.Discharge methodology.

4.Isolation of coronavirus patients from other patients.

In Wuhan, the president of the hospital is participating, as well as the head of the ER, the hospital's director, and the head nurse. In Assuta, the director of the hospital, the deputies, and the heads of the ER and coronavirus wards are participating, among other staff. In addition, Professor Jacob Gindin of Haifa University, a noted expert in geriatrics, will be taking part.