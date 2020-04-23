Beit Shemesh mayor cancels fireworks: 'No time for extravagance'

Beit Shemesh mayor Aliza Bloch has announced that Beit Shemesh will not be holding a fireworks display this year on Independence Day, saying, "This is not the time for extravagant festivities."

Yesterday, Bat Yam mayor Zvika Brut made a similar announcement, adding that the display would only have benefited residents living near to the display, given that the government has ruled that the country will be locked down on Independence Day, and people won't be able to leave their homes to watch.