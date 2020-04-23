Forecast: Cooler today, hot tomorrow, cooler again on Shabbat

Today: Partly cloudy to bright. Temperatures will drop noticeably to the seasonal average after yesterday's heat.

Friday: A distinct rise in temperature, mainly in the center of the country and in the south. Temperatures will be much higher than the seasonal average and even up to heat-wave conditions. There is a possibility of light rain. In the south, there will be strong winds and local sandstorms. Later in the day, the winds will increase in strength and spread to the center of the country where conditions will be hazy.

Shabbat: Likelihood of local rain in the north and center of the country, with possible thunderstorms in the north. A sharp drop in temperatures to below the seasonal average, with fresh breezes.