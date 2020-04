08:40 Reported News Briefs Nissan 29, 5780 , 23/04/20 Nissan 29, 5780 , 23/04/20 Today: IDF aircraft rehearsals for Independence Day Training exercises and aircraft rehearsals for Independence Day will be held today, the IDF reports. The IDF spokesman added that people should be careful to adhere to Health Ministry guidelines while watching the planes, and refrain from gathering in groups. ► ◄ Last Briefs