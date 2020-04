08:35 Reported News Briefs Nissan 29, 5780 , 23/04/20 Nissan 29, 5780 , 23/04/20 Builder seriously injured on Kiryat Gat building site A 45-year-old man was injured by a heavy object while working on a building site in Kiryat Gat. MDA responders and paramedics provided him with first aid and evacuated him to Soroka hospital in Be'er Sheva, in serious condition. ► ◄ Last Briefs