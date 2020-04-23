08:34
Reported

News Briefs

  Nissan 29, 5780 , 23/04/20

No immunity to coronavirus? Man falls ill after apparent recovery

A disturbing report from Poriya hospital in Tiberias suggests that acquired immunity to coronavirus is extremely low and even non-existent in cases.

The report concerns an elderly man who was hospitalized in Poriya hospital's dedicated coronavirus ward and was later discharged, having seemingly made a full recovery.

However, his condition then deteriorated and he was readmitted, and testing revealed that he had contracted the virus again.

Last Briefs