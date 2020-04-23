|
08:30
Reported
Nissan 29, 5780 , 23/04/20
Four women indicted for fraud, theft from elderly
An indictment has been issued against four women from the center and south of the country for theft and fraud committed against several elderly people.
They are accused of attaching themselves to elderly women from Holon and Bat Yam, and even, in one case, to an elderly man, distracting them with idle conversation and then stealing their bags or purses containing large sums of cash, credit cards, and various documents as well as cell phones.
